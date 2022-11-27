Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 295.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of Post worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 16.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

