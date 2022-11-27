Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,648 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $174,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 142.6% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WGO. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $59.09 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.