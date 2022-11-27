Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.61 Million Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,969 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,773 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,119 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,787,000 after acquiring an additional 68,202 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,951,000 after acquiring an additional 452,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after acquiring an additional 164,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yelp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,614 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,770,000 after buying an additional 49,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $39.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YELP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $175,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,879.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $175,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,879.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

