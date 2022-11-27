Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Privia Health Group worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRVA. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 111.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 138,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $5,242,618.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 138,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $5,242,618.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $223,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,694,328 shares of company stock worth $120,736,870. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

