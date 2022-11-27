Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $6.63

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.93. Procaps Group shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 21,843 shares changing hands.

Procaps Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). Procaps Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 243.60%. The business had revenue of $112.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

Procaps Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Procaps Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

