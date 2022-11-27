Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Up 4.4%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.25 and last traded at $45.00. 3,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 493,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXDX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.