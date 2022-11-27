PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 9,305 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $4.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

PropertyGuru Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in shares of PropertyGuru by 465.6% in the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 288,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 237,479 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth $299,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth $253,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

