ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EQRR opened at $54.18 on Friday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $56.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st.

