ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $28.44

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.44, but opened at $29.78. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 27,702 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

