Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.84

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 23253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.
PRVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $828.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
