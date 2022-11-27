Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.84

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 23253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $828.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 29.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 167.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 159,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 99,995 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

