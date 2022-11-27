Quixant (LON:QXT) Trading Down 0.6%

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 162.50 ($1.92). 267,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 59,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.50 ($1.93).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Quixant in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Quixant Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £107.98 million and a PE ratio of 2,708.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 157.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Quixant

About Quixant

In related news, insider Jon Jayal bought 6,020 shares of Quixant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £9,993.20 ($11,816.48). Also, insider Duncan Penny acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £34,600 ($40,912.85).

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

