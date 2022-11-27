R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Trading Down 4.1%

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 47,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,420,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 0.94.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

