Rashid Wasti Buys 550 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 550 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,024.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,024.97.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Rashid Wasti bought 1,200 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00.

George Weston Stock Up 0.6 %

WN stock opened at C$166.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$130.81 and a 1-year high of C$168.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$151.43. The firm has a market cap of C$23.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WN. Desjardins cut shares of George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.00.

About George Weston

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.