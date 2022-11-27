Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 344.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.7 %

RJF opened at $119.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.30. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.