Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.95

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 1211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $495.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.