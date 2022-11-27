Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

RDEIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.64 ($19.02) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

