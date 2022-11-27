Redwood Financial Network Corp Buys 8,033 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,829.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,043,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,916,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,969.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,249,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,301,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $181.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

