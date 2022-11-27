ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.92 million, a P/E ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. ReneSola had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in ReneSola by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 765,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 67.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the period. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

