Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 55,462 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 453.33%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also

