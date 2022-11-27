Retirement Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,091.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,196.5% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 179,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,084,000 after buying an additional 171,854 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,022.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 42,728 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,829.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,379.3% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 121,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 116,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $93.41 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $181.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $952.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

