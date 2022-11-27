REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of REVG opened at $13.97 on Friday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.62 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in REV Group by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1,593.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

