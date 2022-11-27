Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading 3.4% Higher

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.25. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 36,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $659.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $88.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $55,371.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,769,766 shares in the company, valued at $29,130,348.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $230,978.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $55,371.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,769,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,130,348.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 39,552 shares of company stock worth $1,002,973 and sold 45,950 shares worth $1,111,973. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

