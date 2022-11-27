RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 691,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 17,034,276 shares.The stock last traded at $1.90 and had previously closed at $1.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of -0.23.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,554,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

