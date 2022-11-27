RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 691,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 17,034,276 shares.The stock last traded at $1.90 and had previously closed at $1.99.
RLX Technology Stock Down 5.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of -0.23.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%.
Institutional Trading of RLX Technology
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.