Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

