Rotala (LON:ROL) Trading Down 1.4%

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.40). Approximately 11,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 30,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.41).

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.53. The company has a market capitalization of £16.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1,133.33.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It also engages in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

