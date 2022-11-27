Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.90 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

