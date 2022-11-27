Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

SAGE stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

