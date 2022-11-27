Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 4.1%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.03. 485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,077,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Sana Biotechnology Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.41.
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
