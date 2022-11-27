Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 4.1%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.03. 485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,077,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 49.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 35.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $1,124,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.