Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $18.02

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $17.25. Sasol shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 977 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

Sasol Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.8716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sasol by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 2.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sasol by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 8.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.