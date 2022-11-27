Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.19. 55 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 479,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Satixfy Communications Stock Performance

Satixfy Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Satixfy Communications Ltd. operates as a semiconductor company that develops cost-effective SoCs for satellite communications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Stories

