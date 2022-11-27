Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $148,954. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.