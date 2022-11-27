Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 417,485 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,200 shares of company stock worth $148,954 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

