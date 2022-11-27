Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 35.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

SEM opened at $24.24 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Select Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading

