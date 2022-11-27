Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Gap Down to $163.00

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $163.00, but opened at $158.01. Sempra shares last traded at $164.19, with a volume of 1,508 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Sempra Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.32.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,006,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

