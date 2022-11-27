Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $18.04

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.04, but opened at $18.49. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 4,272 shares changing hands.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after acquiring an additional 582,881 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

