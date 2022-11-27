Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 31,653 shares.The stock last traded at $66.32 and had previously closed at $65.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a market cap of $493.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 2,368.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.