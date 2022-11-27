Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 31,653 shares.The stock last traded at $66.32 and had previously closed at $65.70.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a market cap of $493.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
