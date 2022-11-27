SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Up 3.9%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) was up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 1,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 496,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get SES AI alerts:

SES AI Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $88,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,517,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,213.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $88,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,517,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,213.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,475 shares of company stock worth $795,967. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 681.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after buying an additional 9,556,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 38.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 584,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at $18,817,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at $10,851,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 70.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 313,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.