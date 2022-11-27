Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

