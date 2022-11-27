Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 194.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 542.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $52.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $116.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

