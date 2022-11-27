Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Shutterstock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSTK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $52.71 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $116.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Shutterstock Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.