Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Down to $10.22

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $9.93. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 119 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $500.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

