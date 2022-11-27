Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 9,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 762,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

