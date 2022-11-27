Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,094,000 after buying an additional 820,623 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,123,000 after buying an additional 356,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,564,000 after buying an additional 414,886 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. APA Co. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

