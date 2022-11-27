Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 5,888,870 shares of company stock worth $41,990,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

