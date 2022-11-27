Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,728 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.09% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,572,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DEF opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

