Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,770 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 409.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.89.

NYSE:EXR opened at $155.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.78 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

