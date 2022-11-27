Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $533.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
