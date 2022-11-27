Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $533.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

About Silence Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 385.6% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 127,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 101,208 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 300,875 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after buying an additional 841,750 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.