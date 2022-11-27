Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.15% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SILK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $54.04.
About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)
