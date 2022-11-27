Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Sells $288,568.20 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sirius XM Price Performance
Sirius XM stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88.
Sirius XM Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.