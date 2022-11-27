Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Sells $288,568.20 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 7.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,247,000 after purchasing an additional 555,666 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 371,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 204,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

