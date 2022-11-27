SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.50

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 2048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 148,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 266,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 143,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Further Reading

